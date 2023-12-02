O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 364 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,728,000 after buying an additional 6,186,323 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 658.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,617,000 after buying an additional 2,583,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,841,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 401.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,646,000 after buying an additional 1,175,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,654,000. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BRO stock opened at $74.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.76. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.77.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

