Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Short Interest Update

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,014,300 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the October 31st total of 1,715,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Obayashi Price Performance

Shares of OBYCF stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. Obayashi has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $9.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Obayashi alerts:

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Obayashi had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter.

Obayashi Company Profile

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, river works, urban civil engineering structures, railroads, and expressways.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Obayashi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obayashi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.