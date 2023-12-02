OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Free Report) were down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.12. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $4.19.
OC Oerlikon Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.79.
About OC Oerlikon
OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides surface solutions, advanced materials, and material processing in Switzerland. The company's Surface Solutions Division segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in industrial applications. Its Polymer Processing Solutions Division segment offers solutions and systems used to manufacture manmade fibers that enable customers to produce synthetic fibers.
