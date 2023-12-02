Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Shares of OPI stock opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $18.10. The company has a market capitalization of $305.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($1.40). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $133.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.31 million. Research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -185.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,146,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,497,000 after purchasing an additional 69,137 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,055,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,276,000 after buying an additional 95,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,395,000 after buying an additional 39,680 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 439,574 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,649,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 287,110 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of September 30, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned and leased 154 properties as of September 30, 2023, with approximately 20.7 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

