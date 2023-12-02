OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.
OFS Credit has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years. OFS Credit has a payout ratio of 250.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect OFS Credit to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 250.0%.
OFS Credit Stock Performance
NASDAQ OCCI opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.76 million, a P/E ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.72. OFS Credit has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of OFS Credit in a research report on Monday, November 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFS Credit
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Credit in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Credit in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Credit in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.
OFS Credit Company Profile
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
