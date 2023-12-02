OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of OGE Energy worth $8,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 24.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in OGE Energy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in OGE Energy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 371.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,447,000 after acquiring an additional 356,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

OGE Energy stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.71. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average is $34.98.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $945.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4182 per share. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 80.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OGE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

