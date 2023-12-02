Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Bought by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,063,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,159,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,428,000 after buying an additional 1,224,405 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 685.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 604,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,318,000 after buying an additional 527,684 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 996,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,973,000 after buying an additional 522,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,245,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Trading Up 9.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $6.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,210,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 0.92. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.22 and a 12-month high of $91.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.52 and its 200-day moving average is $75.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $158,217.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $158,217.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $272,438.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,290.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,417 shares of company stock worth $1,920,707. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Okta from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.86.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

