Okta’s (OKTA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie increased their price target on Okta from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.86.

Get Okta alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKTA

Okta Trading Up 9.8 %

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $73.63 on Tuesday. Okta has a 52 week low of $60.22 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.52 and its 200-day moving average is $75.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Okta will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $158,217.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $620,167.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,559.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $158,217.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,707. 7.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Okta by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.