ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.27

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.27 and traded as low as $4.53. ONE Group Hospitality shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 139,033 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STKS. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $7.50 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens lowered their price target on ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

ONE Group Hospitality Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $157.60 million, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $76.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.16 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 1.56%. Research analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 7.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 15.6% in the third quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 676,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 91,037 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 35.2% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 681,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 177,224 shares during the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Featured Stories

