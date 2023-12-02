ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,311,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 285,789 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543,516 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in ONEOK by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,842,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,469,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,950,000 after acquiring an additional 219,939 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,775,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,579. The company has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

See Also

