ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. reduced its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 88.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,221 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $139,536,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,842,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,027 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,784,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,496 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,775,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,579. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $71.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

