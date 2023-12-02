Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 1,063 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 2,360.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,391,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,467,000 after buying an additional 2,293,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,383,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 507.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,964,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,790,000 after buying an additional 1,641,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 49,255.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,485,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,325,000 after buying an additional 1,482,111 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.73.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $33.90 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.06.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

