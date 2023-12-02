Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 3,578 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 67.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 26.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 15.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMG stock opened at $136.83 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.22 and a 52-week high of $180.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.89.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $525.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.44 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

