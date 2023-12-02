Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 35,404 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,404 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 595.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $71.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.47. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.70.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Hologic’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.58.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

