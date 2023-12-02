Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,672 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 1.2 %

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average of $31.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 87.36%.

WY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,338.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,346 shares of company stock worth $299,530 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

