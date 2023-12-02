Ossiam Buys 2,533 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 29.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,578,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $73.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.14 and its 200-day moving average is $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $93.32.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,066.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,066.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.64.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

