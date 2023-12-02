Ossiam Purchases 2,098 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,347,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.84.

In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 3,722 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $263,108.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 3,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $263,108.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $151,903.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,343,453.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,442 shares of company stock valued at $10,516,230 over the last ninety days. 11.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $70.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 96.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.25. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $58.87 and a one year high of $85.13.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

