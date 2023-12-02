P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Short Interest Down 10.9% in November

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the October 31st total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 323.5 days.

BKFKF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.10. The company had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 390. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.06. P/F Bakkafrost has a 1 year low of $41.79 and a 1 year high of $71.83.

Separately, DNB Markets cut shares of P/F Bakkafrost from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

P/F Bakkafrost, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells salmon products under the Bakkafrost and Havsbrún brands in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Farming FO; Farming SCT; Value Added Products; and Fishmeal, Oil and Fish Feed.

