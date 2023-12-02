PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $108.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. PagerDuty updated its Q4 guidance to $0.14-0.15 EPS.
PagerDuty Stock Performance
Shares of PD stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. PagerDuty has a one year low of $19.18 and a one year high of $35.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.11.
Insider Transactions at PagerDuty
In other news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 16,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $363,056.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 193,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,894.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PD. Robert W. Baird downgraded PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Cowen downgraded PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.
Read Our Latest Analysis on PD
About PagerDuty
PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
