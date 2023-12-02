PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $108.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. PagerDuty updated its Q4 guidance to $0.14-0.15 EPS.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

Shares of PD stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. PagerDuty has a one year low of $19.18 and a one year high of $35.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.11.

Insider Transactions at PagerDuty

In other news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 16,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $363,056.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 193,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,894.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 14.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in PagerDuty in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 4.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 236,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 28.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PD. Robert W. Baird downgraded PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Cowen downgraded PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

