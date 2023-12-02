Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 237,664 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,723 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Palo Alto Networks worth $60,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $296.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,156,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,241. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.66. The company has a market capitalization of $93.38 billion, a PE ratio of 168.27, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $296.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.74.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,613.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,613.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 378,844 shares of company stock valued at $97,956,394 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

