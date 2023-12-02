Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601,652 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of Paramount Global worth $12,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $24,873,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Paramount Global by 12.2% during the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 239,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 232,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 53,340 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 195,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 31,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,975,000.

Paramount Global Stock Up 7.9 %

PARAP stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. Paramount Global has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $35.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.50.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.94%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

