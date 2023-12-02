Paramount Resources Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Paramount Resources Price Performance

Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at C$26.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$30.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.37. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of C$25.05 and a 52-week high of C$33.80.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.08). Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 31.48%. The company had revenue of C$430.70 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 3.4094994 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on POU. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$42.50 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.69.

Read Our Latest Report on Paramount Resources

Insider Buying and Selling at Paramount Resources

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.02, for a total transaction of C$416,289.90. In related news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.02, for a total value of C$416,289.90. Also, Senior Officer Garth W.J. Stotts sold 12,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.20, for a total transaction of C$362,408.40. 45.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Paramount Resources

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.