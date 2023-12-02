Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Paramount Resources Price Performance

Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at C$26.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of C$3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$30.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.37. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$25.05 and a 52 week high of C$33.80.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$430.70 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 18.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 3.4094994 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Paramount Resources

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.02, for a total transaction of C$416,289.90. In related news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.02, for a total transaction of C$416,289.90. Also, Director Kimberley Elizabeth Lynch Proctor purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$31.60 per share, with a total value of C$63,207.00. Corporate insiders own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POU. CIBC reduced their price target on Paramount Resources from C$42.50 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Paramount Resources from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on POU

Paramount Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.