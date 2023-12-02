Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.59

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.59 and traded as low as $13.01. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 144 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.59. The company has a market cap of $59.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.08.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 14.69%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBHC. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

