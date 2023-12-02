Peak Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Trading Down 30.8%

Shares of Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH – Get Free Report) dropped 30.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.56. Approximately 435 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 9,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.
Peak Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.33.
About Peak Pharmaceuticals
Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceutical level products containing phytocannabinoids, an abundant and pharmaceutically active component of industrial hemp for the prevention and alleviation of various conditions and diseases. The company was founded on December 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Peak Pharmaceuticals
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Peak Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peak Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.