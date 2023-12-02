Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Short Interest Down 16.5% in November

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the October 31st total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 560,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

Shares of MD stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $736.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average is $12.81.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $506.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.59 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Pediatrix Medical Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 831.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 15,170 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MD. StockNews.com began coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

