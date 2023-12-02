Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,088 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Perrigo worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRGO. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 73.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 2.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Perrigo by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRGO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

In other Perrigo news, EVP Robert Willis acquired 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $172,105.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,105 shares in the company, valued at $592,446.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $318,890.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $318,890. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Willis bought 5,550 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $172,105.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,105 shares in the company, valued at $592,446.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,590 shares of company stock worth $696,749 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Perrigo stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 618.12 and a beta of 0.90. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $40.28.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Perrigo had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,180.44%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

