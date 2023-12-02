Personal Group (LON:PGH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $148.50

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 148.50 ($1.88) and last traded at GBX 149.10 ($1.88), with a volume of 9630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151 ($1.91).

Personal Group Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £46.09 million, a P/E ratio of -737.50 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 166.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 185.73.

Personal Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of GBX 5.85 ($0.07) per share. This is a boost from Personal Group’s previous dividend of $5.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 3.38%. Personal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6,000.00%.

Personal Group Company Profile

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Affordable Insurance, Other Owned Benefits, Benefits Platform, and Pay and Reward segments. The company offers insurance products, including hospital plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans; and consultancy and software solutions on pay and reward services, as well as a suite of cloud-based SaaS solutions and surveys.

