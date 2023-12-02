PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (ISD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on January 5th

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:ISD opened at $12.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.03. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISD. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 71,787 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 14,438 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 311,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 31,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after buying an additional 82,176 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

