PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (SDHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on January 5th

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SDHY stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $16.23.

Insider Activity at PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund

In other PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 6,000 shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $88,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

