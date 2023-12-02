Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Performance

NYSE FENG opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. Phoenix New Media has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.61.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Institutional Trading of Phoenix New Media

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.