Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $69.85

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 69.85 ($0.88) and traded as low as GBX 63.80 ($0.81). Picton Property Income shares last traded at GBX 63.90 ($0.81), with a volume of 884,450 shares.

Picton Property Income Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £353.31 million, a PE ratio of -430.00 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 66.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 69.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.44.

Picton Property Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a GBX 0.88 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,666.67%.

Picton Property Income Company Profile

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £761 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 49 assets and with around 400 occupiers (as at 30 June 2023). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

