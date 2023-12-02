PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.33

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.33 and traded as low as $9.14. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 42,453 shares traded.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.33.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
