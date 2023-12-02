PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.33

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.33 and traded as low as $9.14. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 42,453 shares traded.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 2.0 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.33.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 132.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 32,523 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 1.9% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 223,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 213,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 131,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 26,503 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

