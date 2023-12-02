Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,043 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.09.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $25.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Marathon Oil declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $1,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,134.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,381,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,655.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,470 shares of company stock valued at $9,341,479. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

