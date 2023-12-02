Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 74.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 206,226 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,822,309,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Equity Residential by 99,398.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,783,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776,968 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,160 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Equity Residential by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,062,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Equity Residential by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,515,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In related news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equity Residential from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.68.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $58.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.98 and a 200 day moving average of $61.90. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.22%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

