Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 65.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,749 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 27,477 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,755 shares of company stock worth $5,380,457 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD opened at $285.92 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.80%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

