Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $5.25 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,755 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 99.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $971.15, for a total transaction of $3,544,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,955,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $971.15, for a total transaction of $3,544,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at $32,955,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.68, for a total transaction of $2,618,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,791 shares of company stock valued at $98,841,819. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $970.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $890.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $868.83. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $599.42 and a one year high of $1,013.08.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.29 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $35.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,044.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $997.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.