Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,043 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,444,551.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,811.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,444,551.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,811.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 37,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,470 shares of company stock worth $9,341,479 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.33. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to buy up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

