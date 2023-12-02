Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2,544.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,714 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 142.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.5 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $111.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -655.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.18.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,494.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Argus dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.38.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

