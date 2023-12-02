Pinebridge Investments L.P. Lowers Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 30.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,217 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 41,400 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

DVN opened at $45.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.21.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.68%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

