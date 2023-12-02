Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,933 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after buying an additional 3,708,063 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alibaba Group by 39.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,127,475,000 after buying an additional 3,124,057 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 650.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,172,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,887,000 after buying an additional 1,883,022 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Alibaba Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $964,955,000 after buying an additional 1,478,767 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1,095.7% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,441,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $147,282,000 after buying an additional 1,321,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $73.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.11. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $72.12 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The company has a market capitalization of $187.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.