Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,891,800 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the October 31st total of 3,457,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 295.1 days.

OTCMKTS PIAIF opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01. Ping An Insurance has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $8.19.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

