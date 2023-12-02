Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,367 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PXD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.15. 1,804,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.13 and a 200 day moving average of $225.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

