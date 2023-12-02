PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the October 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 781,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.8 %

PMVP opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.33. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $122.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.56.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PMV Pharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 87,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $195,762.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 87,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $195,762.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deepika Jalota sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $27,168.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,946 shares in the company, valued at $198,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PMV Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMVP. Euclidean Capital LLC boosted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 2,627,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,134,000 after purchasing an additional 82,401 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,146 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,347,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,413,000 after acquiring an additional 867,547 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

Recommended Stories

