POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Short Interest Down 16.4% in November

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the October 31st total of 4,390,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair cut POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, POINT Biopharma Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Institutional Trading of POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Trading Up 1.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNT. Amundi purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 125.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PNT opened at $13.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07. POINT Biopharma Global has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. POINT Biopharma Global had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 21.10%. Research analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

