Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.05

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

Pola Orbis Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.33.

Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Pola Orbis had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $283.09 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Pola Orbis Company Profile

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.

