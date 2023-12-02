Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $136.46

Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 136.46 ($1.72) and traded as high as GBX 139 ($1.76). Polar Capital Global Financials shares last traded at GBX 138.80 ($1.75), with a volume of 490,563 shares trading hands.

Polar Capital Global Financials Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of £435.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,318.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 136.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 137.99.

Get Polar Capital Global Financials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Polar Capital Global Financials

In related news, insider Simon Cordery acquired 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £989.14 ($1,249.39). 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Polar Capital Global Financials Company Profile

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.