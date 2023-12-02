Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Shares Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its stake in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Portillo’s were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Portillo’s by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 616,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,890,000 after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Portillo’s by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Portillo’s by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,824,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,639,000 after purchasing an additional 514,762 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Portillo’s by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Portillo’s stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.84. The stock had a trading volume of 500,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,460. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49. Portillo’s Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.89 and a 12-month high of $24.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $878.17 million, a P/E ratio of 60.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Portillo’s had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $166.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PTLO shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.

