PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Announces $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%.

PotlatchDeltic has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. PotlatchDeltic has a dividend payout ratio of 204.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect PotlatchDeltic to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 230.8%.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCH opened at $46.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18 and a beta of 1.20. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $41.31 and a twelve month high of $54.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.2% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

(Get Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.