Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB) Shares Purchased by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Stock Performance

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $11.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.53.

About Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the transition energy and renewable sector in North America.

